This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 05-07-2021
Here's what happened this week at the House of Ideas!
People, places, heroes, movies, and TV shows are on the move at the House of Ideas! It was another big week at Marvel as we got a new peek at a slew of upcoming titles in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a brand new premiere date for Marvel Studios’ Lokii!
But that’s not all, as we’re also inching closer to the can’t-miss event of the season: the Hellfire Gala! Who’s attending and what will they wear?? You’re just going to have to wait and see — hopefully your invite didn’t get lost in the mail!
Missed anything this week? Dive into the must read stories below!
‘Eternals’ First Look Reveals New Team of Super Heroes in Globetrotting Adventure
Experience the film in theaters this November!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Arrives in Theaters July 8, 2022
The film will further explore the world and characters previously introduced.
‘The Marvels’ Arrives in Theaters November 11, 2022
Prepare for a cosmic adventure with Carol, Monica, and Kamala!
‘Loki’ Finds His Glorious Purpose on Wednesdays
The Disney+ series premieres June 9!
7 Times the Cast of ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Were in Awe of Their Co-Stars
The talent behind the Marvel Studios Original Series are all fans of each other!
Mutantkind Struts the Green Carpet in New Connecting Hellfire Gala Covers by Russell Dauterman
Check out all twelve Dauterman Connecting Covers coming to comic shops this June!
New Rainbow Marvel Collection Arrives Ahead of Pride Month
Find everything in-store and online now!
Avengers Campus: New Cast Member Costumes Assemble
Take a peek at what everyone will be wearing from the Worldwide Engineering Brigade to the Collector's Fortress!
World-Famous Celebrities and Athletes to Appear in Marvel Comics' Hellfire Gala This June
Mutant fashion, influence, and celebrity come together during the X-Men’s inaugural Hellfire Gala, featuring debut appearances by the world’s stars!
Steve Rogers Teams Up with an All-New Shield-Bearer in 'The United States of Captain America' #3
Meet Joe Gomez, the Kickapoo Tribe’s own Captain America, created by Darcie Little Badger and David Cutler!
