Games
Published August 25, 2023

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from August 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

by Brian Marquez

Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! Summer flew by in August, but we’ve got quite a few exciting updates for all our mobile players!

Here’s what you may have missed:

 

THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — AUGUST 2023

MOBILE

MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS

v41.0 UPDATE Introduces Photon and Vox!

Marvel Contest of Champions

MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST

CHARACTER RELEASES

 

Mister Negative corrupts everything he touches in MARVEL Puzzle Quest!

MARVEL Puzzle Quest Mr. Negative

Beware the skies, as Vulture flies into Marvel Puzzle Quest!

MARVEL Puzzle Quest Vulture

COSTUMES

Check out this ADORABLE, yet DEADLY new costume you can get NOW for Carnage!

MARVEL Puzzle Quest Carnage

MARVEL SNAP

CARD RELEASES

Mirage joins the fray! Learn how she can assist in your deck!

MARVEL SNAP Mirage

Daken is available now in the latest season Big in Japan!

MARVEL SNAP Daken

Get to know how you can succeed with Lady Deathstrike in your SNAP deck!

MARVEL SNAP Lady Deathstrike

MARVEL SNAP COMES TO PC

MARVEL SNAP

Check out the official PC Launch Trailer!

MARVEL SNAP is officially on PC | OFFICIAL PC LAUNCH TRAILER

MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT

K-Pop Super Hero Luna Snow drops her latest single “I Really Wanna Fly Away (Summer Remix)”!

MARVEL Future Fight Luna Snow

MARVEL STRIKE FORCE

Loki’s wayward variant, Sylvie, makes her way into MARVEL Strike Force!

MARVEL Strike Force Sylvie

Did you vote for the latest Symbiote-bonded character to join your team on MarvelStrikeForce.com?

MARVEL Strike Force Symbiote Vote
Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for August 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for July here.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on X for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Share Secrets Behind Their New Marvel Mythology in 'G.O.D.S.' First Look

Comics

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Iman Vellani Rocks Kamala Khan's Whole World in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Who Is Silver Surfer? The Official Marvel Guide

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The History of the Hellfire Club

Comics

Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions, MARVEL Future Fight, MARVEL Puzzle Quest, Marvel Strike Force, MARVEL SNAP

Related

Games

MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is X-23?

Find out her comic origins and best strategies for playing in the hit game MARVEL SNAP!

2 days ago

Games

Award-Winning Game MARVEL SNAP Comes to PC

Watch the animated cinematic for the official PC launch trailer!

3 days ago

1:02

Trailers & Extras

MARVEL SNAP is officially on PC | OFFICIAL PC LAUNCH TRAILER

3 days ago

Games

MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is Lady Deathstrike?

Find out her comic origins and best strategies for playing in the hit game MARVEL SNAP!

1 week ago