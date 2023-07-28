Games
Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from July 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

by Brian Marquez
Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! July had a lot to share with San Diego Comic Con. Let’s see what each of our titles released during this info-packed month!

Here’s what you may have missed:

 

THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — JULY 2023

MOBILE

MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS

v41.0 UPDATE Introduces Silk and Kindred!

Marvel Contest of Champions

Silk and Kindred join The Battlerealm with v41.0 update this month in Marvel Contest of Champions and bring a group of fun new missions to challenge you!

Want to see their intense champion reveal trailer? Check it out here!

Ties that Bind | Marvel Contest of Champions

MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST

CHARACTER RELEASES

Marvel Contest of Champions Silver Samurai

Silver Samurai Makes a Grand Entrance

Silver Samurai, the winner of the fan favorite poll, is here!

Marvel Contest of Champions Omega Red

Omega Red Released 7/27

The ULTIMATE Fan Favorite Mercenary, Omega Red, is here!

 

COSTUMES

We’ve got a slew of costumes added this month including Elsa Bloodstone inspired by Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night and Hellfire Gala Costumes for San Diego Comic-Con! Among the costumes revealed were Wolverine (exclusive to SDCC’s Hellfire Gala attendees), Shang-Chi and Kate Pryde.

MARVEL Puzzle Quest Shang-Chi
MARVEL Puzzle Quest Kate Pryde

MARVEL SNAP

LATEST SEASON UPDATE

Rise of the Phoenix

MARVEL SNAP Rise of the Phoenix Season

CARD RELEASES

Jean Grey (Released 7/10)

Jean Grey brings her psychic powers to your deck!

 

MARVEL SNAP Jean Grey

Echo (Released 7/17)

Find out the best strategies when you add Echo to your game!

MARVEL SNAP Echo

Legion (Released 7/24)

The son of Charles Xavier, Legion, is here to cause trouble to your opponent’s cards!

MARVEL SNAP Legion

EVENTS

Second Dinner shared lots of insights and sneaks peeks at their Art of MARVEL SNAP panel at SDCC!

 

MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT

v920 UPDATE

 

The Warriors of ASGARD are ready to defend across time against the Super Villains who have invaded the Ten Realms!​​​​​​​

MARVEL Future Fight v920 Update War of the Realms

MARVEL STRIKE FORCE

MARVEL Strike Force

v7.3 UPDATE

Landing on her feet in battle is a Legend that you definitely don't want to cross paths with: Black Cat! This infamous feline felon will be leading the newly formed Secret Defenders, who will be kings of the Arena jungle when their team is fully formed. Joining Black Cat will be newcomers Photon, Ms. Marvel (Hard Light), and Ghost Rider (Robbie), with Doctor Strange getting upgraded to bring his battlefield magic to the team!

 

CONSOLE

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

New Story Trailer Dropped at SDCC 2023

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 took over Hall H at SDCC this year and shared so much exciting news! Watch the latest story trailer that was unveiled during the Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships panel.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for July 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for June here.

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

