What Are You Doing For Halloween? Marvel Games Has Got You Covered
Get into the spirit of Halloween with Marvel's Midnight Suns, MARVEL Future Fight, Marvel's Spider-Man, MARVEL Strike Force and MARVEL Puzzle Quest! Check out prequel shorts, special side missions, in-game bonuses and more!
Halloween is fast approaching, and there's so much to do! We're not just talking about getting your costumes ready and setting out decorations and candy—but we've got some tricks and treats to keep you busy nevertheless. Marvel Games has rounded up the latest Halloween content coming out between now and October 31st, and we couldn't be more excited about the lineup: Marvel's Midnight Suns, MARVEL Future Fight, Marvel's Spider-Man, MARVEL Strike Force and MARVEL Puzzle Quest all have something to offer for the scariest of holidays. But beware! You just might get hooked...permanently!
Check out what's coming up and start making Halloween plans now, because there is a LOT. You've been warned!
1. Marvel's Midnight Suns
The first of a series of Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts will premiere on Halloween, featuring the Salem sisters!
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts are a set of five short videos that provide backstory on how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns.
The first video will premiere on October 31, 2022, via the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel, with subsequent videos scheduled to be released weekly.
Don't miss any of the episodes to get the full backstory of Midnight Suns before the game drops on December 2! If you haven't already, you can watch the animated Intro Teaser below:
2. MARVEL Future Fight
Get ready for MARVEL Future Fight Symbiote Invasion II, which Includes two new characters: a Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder-inspired Gorr along with comic-inspired Toxin. Plus you can pick up new uniforms for Venom (King in Black), Agent Venom (Classic) and Scream (Silence), as well as Halloween-themed outfits for Morgan Le Fay and Black Bolt.
3. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Join the best costume party in the Marvel Universe as Spider-Man crashes a Halloween party to look for an enemy hiding in plain sight—speaking of which, are any members of the Sinister Six here actually real?!
For the 27th main mission in the game, Spider-Man is looking for Oscorp Scientist Dr. Isaac Delaney at Empire State University. Spider-Man isn’t the only one looking for Dr. Delaney though, as Martin Li and his Demons crash the party to “escort” the doctor out of there. Both parties need information from the doctor, but who will get what they need first?
4. MARVEL Strike Force
The undead are rising...and Tony Stark is one of them! Head over to MARVEL Strike Force where you can see this thrilling version of Zombie Iron Man inspired by Marvel Studios' What If...?
And who better to deal with zombies than someone who isn't afraid of the supernatural? Straight from Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night, it's the skilled monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone! Check out both of these characters available in-game now!
5. MARVEL Puzzle Quest
Coming in hot! Don't miss out on a free Ghost Rider (Johnny Blaze) cover as an in-game gift for players on 10/31! Make sure to log in on Halloween to score big!
With plenty of characters and quests to explore for the month of October, we know Halloween will be here in no time! So tell us, Marvelites, what are you looking forward to playing the most this All Hallow's Eve?
To keep up with the latest gaming news, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!
