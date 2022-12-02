Marvel's Midnight Suns Launches Globally and Is Available to Play Now

Ready to dive in but want to know more about the story? If you haven't checked out the Prequel Shorts yet, look no further than below!

'MARVEL'S MIDNIGHT SUNS' PREQUEL SHORTS

You can also check out the official prequel novel, Marvel's Midnight Suns: Infernal Rising, written by S.D. Perry and published by Titan Books!

Blade, Magik, Nico Minoru, and Ghost Rider have joined forces to form the Midnight Suns. Trained by the Caretaker at the Abbey, a gothic fortress in a pocket dimension, this brand-new team of supernatural heroes is the world’s first line of defense against the demonic forces of the underworld.



With a looming prophecy of magical upheaval that threatens to unleash apocalyptic danger, the Suns must learn to work together, and quickly. But they aren’t the only ones paying attention to the disruption of mystical forces.



Taking advantage of the growing disorder, a mysterious group called the Triumvirate has discovered the existence of a hidden relic that would give them control over Mephisto, and they will stop at nothing to exact revenge on their shared enemy. The Midnight Suns will face their biggest challenge yet to prevent the Triumvirate from unearthing this devastating power and throwing the world into chaos.

Coming soon in April 18, 2023, stay tuned for the official art book that's on its way: Marvel's Midnight Suns: The Art of the Game by Paul Davies and published by Titan Books!

The official art book of the Marvel’s Midnight Suns video game is packed with interviews with the creative team behind the game, as well as stunning concept art created during the development process.



When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side. As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you’re going to save the world, you’ll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns—Earth’s last line of defense against the underworld.



Marvel’s Midnight Suns – The Art of the Game captures the creative process of this much-anticipated game. The exclusive concept art and in-game renderings created by the talented development team—creating the game in collaboration with Marvel—are shown in glorious detail in this lush, hardback volume. Characters, locations, gadgets, weapons, monsters, enemies, and much more are all accompanied by unique insights from the artists and developers behind the game. So step into the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns—and rise up against the darkness!