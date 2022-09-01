Marvel Celebrates Letterer Appreciation Day 2022

WHAT IS LETTERING?

According to prolific letterer and Virtual Calligraphy (VC) studio head Chris Eliopoulos, "Letterers are the inkers for the writers." In other words, letterers are the graphic artists who take the writer's words and add them to the artwork, but their job extends beyond the simple transfer from script to the published page. Letterers also control pacing, convey emphasis, create sound effects, distinguish spoken words from thoughts, and so much more.

Lettering is a tightrope act. A letterer's work shouldn't go totally unnoticed, but it shouldn't overpower the artwork, either. The letterer's job, then, is to mesh seamlessly with the artwork. As Eliopoulos explains in his essay for Marvel by Design, this leads the letterer to use a handful of skills – including graphic design, calligraphy, storytelling, and computer literacy – to provide a holistic experience for the reader. After all, a good letterer knows when to stay soft and simple and when to go big and bold. "The Quiet Art of Lettering," indeed!

Additionally, lettering is what draws a reader's eye across the page, so layout is a major component of the art. As such, the letterer cannot simply drop the dialogue onto the page wherever it might conveniently fit. To guide the reader, letterers often use "the Z pattern," which cascades down a panel from left to right – a method so familiar that, if broken, it can cause confusion. "It’s a carefully choreographed dance between the art, the text, and the reader," Eliopoulos wrote. "And when one of those things breaks down, the story falls apart."

While lettering requires precise placement and thoughtful choices, there's still plenty of room for creativity, especially when it comes to sound effects. "Sound effects are a part of the process that has still remained pretty creative in lettering," Eliopoulos shared. "It's the one place where you get to make up your own rules." That is, a letterer's use of onomatopoeia doesn't have to be exact (how would you quantify the sound of Thor's hammer Mjolnir?), so long as it conveys the sensation of hearing a certain sound.

And now that you've got the basics, let's get specific! Read on to learn a few letterer terms and see examples of them, courtesy of gestalten's Marvel by Design.

LETTERER LINGO 101

Crossbar I: The use of a serif indicates the use of the personal pronoun.