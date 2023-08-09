Are the Thunderbolts Good or Bad?

Now, we’re taking a closer look at the Thunderbolts and how heroic (or antiheroic) the team has been across their tumultuous history. We’ll be breaking down each major Thunderbolts team to see what kind of influence they exerted in the Marvel Universe.

THE ORIGINAL THUNDERBOLTS

When the Avengers and the Fantastic Four were trapped in another dimension and presumed dead (the original “Heroes Reborn” arc), the Thunderbolts presented themselves to the world as heroes in THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #1 by Kurt Busiek, Mark Bagley, Joe Rosas, and Vince Russell. However, this team was effectively the Masters of Evil in disguise, led by Baron Zemo under the guise of the patriotic hero Citizen V. The original team also saw Goliath become Atlas, Screaming Mimi become Songbird, the Fixer become Techno, the Beetle become MACH-I, and Moonstone become Meteorite.

After (briefly) operating as heroes, most of these Thunderbolts genuinely wanted to reform. Although Zemo and Techno left the group, the teen heroes Jolt and Charcoal joined the team, and Hawkeye took over as the group’s leader. Moonstone, Songbird, and MACH-I all led the team too, and a somewhat repentant Zemo eventually returned to the Thunderbolts with hopes of saving the world through his harsh methods. Despite the group’s frequent trouble with the law, this version of the Thunderbolts lasted until shortly after CIVIL WAR, where Tony Stark brought numerous villains into the “Thunderbolts Army” as part of his Pro-Registration forces. Although Zemo tried to manipulate the team for his purposes, this incarnation of the Thunderbolts established itself as a group of former villains trying to do some good under the best intentions.