January 11's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, Spider-Man and the X-Men's war against Chasm and the Goblin Queen rages on in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #17 by Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness. Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion.

And Peter isn't the only one stuck in Limbo. In MARY JANE & BLACK CAT (2022) #2 by Jed MacKay and Vincenzo Carratu, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy are trapped there at the mercy of Belasco the Swordsman! As if that wasn’t bad enough, they’re also keeping Secrets from one another. Somehow, MJ’s got powers and there’s a new (old) man in Felicia’s life—and if they don’t come clean with one another, they could be stuck in Limbo forever!

Kamala Khan will also be caught up in that DARK WEB for Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino's DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL (2022) #2, where she finds herself teleported to Limbo, the domain of the Goblin Queen Madelyne Pryor! As the city descends into chaos that threatens everything and everyone Kamala holds dear, she’s left with no choice but to call on Miles Morales for a helping hand.

But things aren't exactly going well for Miles this week, either! In fact, in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #2 by Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini, his world is spinning out of control. A mysterious new threat is rising and coming at Spider-Man hard, and if Spidey doesn’t fight back with everything he’s got, he could LOSE everything. What does this new villain have to do with Misty Knight’s investigation and a slew of upgraded foes, like the Scorpion, terrorizing NYC? This battle is going to change Spidey’s life forever—someone’s not walking away from this one!

Then, the march towards CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR continues in Tochi Onyebuchi and R.B. Silva's CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #9. Captain America’s understanding of his conflict with the White Wolf is flipped upside-down when White Wolf unleashes an enemy from Nomad’s past onto Mohannda’s civilians. Sam Wilson’s first priority is now stopping the onslaught from Dimension Z before it’s too late—but at what cost to his allies?

Wage a war across time with the Avengers, behold the warriors of Dimension Z, get stuck in Limbo alongside Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, and Black Cat, and more by picking up the latest titles this week!

New Comics

New Collections

Marvel Unlimited

