Comics
Published July 11, 2023

Marvel's Stormbreakers Spotlight the Amazing Animals of the Marvel Universe in New Covers

Check out the August collection of Marvel’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers that feature your favorite heroes teaming up with the cast of the upcoming 'Marvel Unleashed' limited series.

by Marvel

This August, the Super Hero pets of the Marvel Universe will assemble to rescue one of their own from Kraven the Hunter in MARVEL UNLEASHED! The new limited series by writer Kyle Starks and Jesús Hervás will star Lockjaw, Throg the Frog of ThunderRedwing the FalconChewie the Cat FlerkenLucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog, and their scrappy new ally D-Dog.

To celebrate this new era for this extraordinary team of animal heroes, the 2023 class of Marvel’s Stormbreakers have depicted them in action in the latest monthly Stormbreakers variant cover program! Throughout August, see your favorite super heroes alongside a super hero’s best friend as these furry and feathered icons return to save the world once more!

Each month, Marvel's Stormbreakers bring their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters and flex their skills with exciting themed variant cover collections. The current group of artists includes Elena CasagrandeNic KleinJan BazalduaChris AllenMartin CoccoloLucas WerneckFederico Vicentini and C.F. Villa. Each of these artists embody the raw talent and creative potential to shatter the limits of visual storytelling in comics today! As the next evolution of the groundbreaking Marvel's Young Guns program, Marvel's Stormbreakers continues the tradition of spotlighting and elevating these powerful artists to showcase their abilities, artwork and prominence in the world of comic books.

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale 8/2
DOCTOR STRANGE #6 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein
X-MEN #25 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

On Sale 8/9
CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

On Sale 8/23
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
BLACK PANTHER #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9 Stormbreakers Variant by Martín Cóccolo
VENOM #24 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

On Sale 8/30
INCREDIBLE HULK #3 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

Check out all eight covers now and pick them up at your local comic shop this August!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print. 

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

