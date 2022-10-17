October 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The creepiness continues in DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1 by Taboo, B. Earl, and Juan Ferreyra, a revolutionary dark take on Spider-Man. What is reality and what is dream? What is science and what is magic? At the intersection of all of this stands the Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker goes to Los Angeles and what he finds there are definitely not angels. The demons waiting for Peter are going to test him like never before. One demon in particular, a very famous one for Marvel and X-fans in particular, might just eat Spider-Man alive.

Hungry for even more supernatural mayhem? In Ethan Sacks and Luigi Zagaria's MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #2, the new team of Midnight Suns – Magik, Wolverine, Blade, Spirit Rider, and Nico Minoru – face their first brutal test when Doctor Doom lays siege to Strange Academy! What is Doom after?! And an even bigger threat awaits if they survive – a threat tied to the Sorcerer Supreme and one only the Midnight Suns have the power to overcome.

Meanwhile, "The Hunt for X" will reach its thrilling conclusion in Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill's X-FORCE (2019) #33, an A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY tie-in featuring Kraven the Hunter, Wolverine, Omega Red, and dinosaurs—’nuff said! Meanwhile, X-MEN (2021) #16 by Gerry Duggan and Joshua Cassara sends Forge on a secret mission that he’s been working on for the Quiet Council for some time. Now that he’s been elected to be one of the X-Men, the world’s greatest heroes, it’s time to put it into action…even if it does break some of the laws of Krakoa.

Meet Spider-Man at the intersection of science and magic, see the Midnight Suns battle Doctor Doom, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN (2022) #2

AVENGERS (2018) #61

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #6

CARNAGE (2022) #7

CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2022) #1

DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1

DEFENDERS: BEYOND (2022) #4

IRON MAN (2020) #24

MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #2

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #16

PREDATOR (2022) #3

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS (2022) #4

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #28

THOR (2020) #28

X-FORCE (2019) #33

X-MEN (2021) #16

New Collections

AVENGERS BY JASON AARON VOL. 3 HC (2022) #3

BLACK PANTHER BY TA-NEHISI COATES OMNIBUS HC STELFREEZE COVER (2022) #1

BLACK PANTHER: THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC RIBIC COVER (2022) #1

DARK AGES TPB (2021) #1

HULK VS. THOR: BANNER OF WAR TPB (2022) #1

ILLUMINATI TPB (2022) #1

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: AND NOW…THE WOLVERINE TPB (2022) #1

MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN VOL. 1 - REVIVAL TPB (2014) #1

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM BOOK 1: THE GOLDEN AGE TPB (2016) #4

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC KLEIN COVER (2022) #8

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 4 - CRIMSON REIGN TPB (2021) #4

YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG SPECIAL COVER (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1 [AXE]

CAPTAIN CARTER #4

CAPTAIN MARVEL #39

DAREDEVIL #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #45

IMMORTAL X-MEN #4

MARAUDERS #4

MOON KNIGHT #13

NEW MUTANTS #27

PUNISHER #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #4

SPIDER-PUNK #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1

WOLVERINE #23

