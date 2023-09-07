Meet Selene, the X-Men's Ancient Psychic Vampire Nemesis

SELENE AND THE QUIET COUNCIL

When the world's mutants came together to form the nation Krakoa, Selene was one of several mutant villains who found refuge and residency on the island alongside the X-Men. Since Krakoa was also a sentient being that fed on the psychic energy of its mutant residents, Selene made sure the island drew a safe level of psychic energy from its overall population. Because they also needed to consume the lifeforce of others, Selene and her fellow former villain Emplate used a similar process to sustain themselves on the island.

After Apocalypse reignited his studies in mutant mysticism, he summoned Selene and the rest of the Externals in the lead-up to X OF SWORDS. Working with Selene and his apprentice Rictor, Apocalypse killed four other Externals and severely wounded another in EXCALIBUR (2019) #12 by Tini Howard and Marcus To. With the bones of their fellow immortals, Apocalypse, Selene, and their surviving allies cast a spell to create the External Gate, an interdimensional portal leading to Otherworld. Around this time, Selene also joined the leadership board of X-Corp, an organization tasked with managing Krakoa's international business interests.

However, Selene soon grew hungry for power once again, and she set her eyes on the Quiet Council that governed the island. After Magneto and Apocalypse left the Quiet Council, Selene pointed to her accumulated life experience as an immortal and her extensive mystical knowledge in her campaign for a seat in IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #1 by Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck. However, the Quiet Council ultimately rejected Selene in favor of Hope Summers, one of the Five mutants responsible for Krakoa's resurrection process.

When Professor Charles Xavier told Selene, she made good on her threats to turn the External gate into a giant monster and unleashed the creature on the island. Although Selene left Krakoa during the chaos, Hope acted on a tip from Destiny and tracked Selene down in London. With a well-placed teleportation disk and a bullet made out of magic-neutralizing Mysterium, Hope assassinated Selene and had Exodus telepathically stop her monster.