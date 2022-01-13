Last Chance to Vote in the 2022 X-Men Election

Let your voice be heard! Vote for the newest member of the X-Men at Marvel.com/xmenvote starting January 10 until January 13.

Armor, Avalanche, Bling!, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn, and Surge! Choose which of these mighty mutants will join the next iteration of the X-Men—it's your civic duty!

Head to Marvel.com/XMenVote and select your candidate now through end of day Thursday, January 13. Cast your ballot to determine the final member of Krakoa's supreme Super Hero squad, then share and campaign on social media with the hashtag #XMenVote! But, as with any election, first do your due diligence to make sure you know about each and every candidate...