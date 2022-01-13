Comics
Published January 13, 2022

Last Chance to Vote in the 2022 X-Men Election

Undecided? Hear from the Krakoan Board of Elections then cast your ballot!

by Robyn Belt

Let your voice be heard! Vote for the newest member of the X-Men at Marvel.com/xmenvote starting January 10 until January 13.

Armor, Avalanche, Bling!, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn, and Surge! Choose which of these mighty mutants will join the next iteration of the X-Men—it's your civic duty!

Head to Marvel.com/XMenVote and select your candidate now through end of day Thursday, January 13. Cast your ballot to determine the final member of Krakoa's supreme Super Hero squad, then share and campaign on social media with the hashtag #XMenVote! But, as with any election, first do your due diligence to make sure you know about each and every candidate...

Candidates for 2022 X-Men Election.

Still an undecided constituent? Hear about each X-Men candidate, from the Krakoan Board of Elections, in this special bonus episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Take a listen, then secure the fate of mutantkind!

Time to cast your vote! The last member of this new X-Men team is in YOUR hands, so share your candidate with the hashtag #XMenVote.

Visit Marvel.com/XMenVote today.

With new episodes every Friday, This Week in Marvel delivers all the latest Marvel discussion and news about comics, TV, movies, games, toys, and beyond! Tweet your questions and comments about the show to @AgentM@LorraineCink@JamesMIglehart, or @Marvel with the hashtag #ThisWeekinMarvel! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

'Eternals' Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Comics

Marvel and WEBTOON Present ‘Eternals: The 500 Year War’

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

January 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

X-Men Creators Cast Their Votes in the X-Men Election

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Podcasts

Listen to ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow’ Now on SXM and Apple Podcasts

In this article: X-Men, Krakoa, This Week in Marvel

Related

Comics

Fabian Nicieza and Dan Jurgens Team Up for Sinister Story in ‘X-Men Legends’

Two top-tier creators unite for a new mutant masterpiece set in one of Marvel’s most epic eras!

14 hours ago

Comics

X-Men Creators Cast Their Votes in the X-Men Election

See who your favorite creators are endorsing as the X-Men’s newest member!

2 days ago

Comics

January 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite in Issue #1 of 'Devil's Reign: Superior Four', plus plenty of other page-turners arriving this week!

2 days ago

Comics

Vote in the 2022 X-Men Election Today

Choose between Armor, Avalanche, Bling!, Firestar, Gentle, Gorgon, Micromax, Penance, Siryn, and Surge!

3 days ago