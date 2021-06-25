This Week's 10 Must-Read Marvel Stories: 06-25-2021
Everything that happened this week at the House of Ideas!
True Believers, we're coming off a big week at the House of Ideas!
The enchanting Sylvie made her full debut on Marvel Studios' Loki. We celebrated this week's release of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1. We got the latest chapter of Marvel's Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, as well as a couple comic book announcements.
Let's dive into the stories you might have missed this week!
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: Watch the New Trailer Now
No matter how hard he tries, Shang-Chi can’t run from his past.
New Team of Writers Take Spider-Man Beyond Your Wildest Expectations in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #75
Zeb Wells, Kelly Thompson, Saladin Ahmed, Cody Ziglar, and Patrick Gleason bring you a new era of 'Amazing Spider-Man' this October!
Play for the Thanos Cup in Fortnite
It was...inevitable! Thanos arrives in Fortnite!
Loki: The Meaning Behind ‘Love Is A Dagger’
As Sylvie says, it’s a “terrible metaphor.”
Loki: Episode 3 Event Report
The TVA has released its debriefing of the events on Lamentis-1!
Shop Marvel Must Haves: Loki Episode 3
Maybe love is mischief?
Loki: Meet Sophia Di Martino’s Variant, Sylvie
"The universal wants to break free, so it manifests chaos."
MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE #1 Creators Share their Pride-Inspired Playlist
The special issue is now available! Pick it up and listen to the first batch of creators' playlist here, and the second group here!
Listen to Chapter 5 of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord Now
Tune in on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, or wherever you like to listen!
Jamie McKelvie Joins Kelly Thompson for Landmark CAPTAIN MARVEL #30
Look inside the issue as McKelvie writes and draws a special Carol Danvers story!
Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!