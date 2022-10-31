The Marvel Staff Shares Their Favorite Cards for MARVEL SNAP

Who would you love to see team up in the Marvel Universe? Why would they make a good team?

Ryan: If I’m riffing on the cards I play, probably the Hood and Carnage. A criminal kingpin possessed by a demon with a terrifyingly dangerous symbiote? Hell yeah.

Christopher: Black Panther, Storm, Spectrum, Blade, Night Thrasher, Miles Morales and War Machine. Besides it being a team of heroes that are masters in their respective areas. Its pure Black Excellence. Can you imagine that cover art!?!?!

Haluk: I always root for Moon Knight, Blade and Elsa Bloodstone and am very happy when we feature these characters in our games!

Ron: I find myself using Gamora and Spider-Woman a lot and I’m not sure if they’ve ever teamed up before. I think they both bring a ton to the table and complement each other pretty nicely.

Brian: Squirrel Girl with anyone. If I had to choose, probably the Winter Soldier? I love them both and I feel like their differences could bring some funny situations.

Eric Monacelli: I haven’t unlocked him and I’m not even sure he’s in the game yet but Lucky the Pizza Dog and almost anyone. I’m the world’s biggest Lucky fan. I think he’d be a worthy partner and best friend to so many characters. He should give any played card a +5 buff and weaken every card on the other side by +5 due to his cuteness. Thinking of my some of favorite characters…Psylocke and Lucky would be amazing. Wolverine and Lucky would be perfection too. Black Panther and Lucky? Lucky and Dogtor, er, Doctor Doom? Let’s make it happen!

Peter: I would love to see Hit-Monkey and Rocket team up. They’re both highly trained animals with weapons, need I say more?

Which characters would you love to see face off against each other? Who do you want to see win?

Brian: That’s a hard one! Maybe Taskmaster vs a Skrull? Seeing Taskmaster have to hunt down a Skrull that’s able to shapeshift into whatever they want… but having Taskmaster memorize every nuance about them would be intriguing. Maybe Taskmaster could see things that the Skrull does that the original person they’re copying doesn’t? It’s an interesting concept!



Honestly, I want to see Taskmaster lose. We always see him lose to Super Heroes, but how would it affect him to see him lose to a common Skrull?

Christopher: OOOOOOOooh Onslaught and Thanos!! Onslaught [winning]. At one point he was the most feared villain in Marvel and deserves the crown once again.

Ryan: One of my favorite cards to use is Shang-Chi, because he can destroy high-powered opponents’ cards. So seeing Shang-Chi up against the Hulk or Abomination or another heavy hitter would be a blast.

Ron: I’m always down to see Cyclops face off against anyone, because I’m always rooting for him and he always finds a way to win.

Eric Monacelli: I appreciate the classics so Professor X versus Magneto. I’d see Professor X prevailing as he’d lock down a location and Magneto would have to be forced to face him one-on-one.

Wolverine versus Sabretooth as well. It would be a brawl. No one wins but it’s a fun fight to watch as they both go back to lick their wounds and fight another day.

Haluk: Doctor Doom vs. Magneto since Villain vs. Villain is always an intriguing concept, although either of them would deny that they’re a villain, which is the whole point! I think Doom would crush Magneto after a furious but brief battle.

Peter: Would love to see Strong Guy take on Juggernaut in an arm wrestling match. May the strongest win!

Which variant set do you have your heart set on collecting?

Ryan: Gimme those Pixel Variants!

Haluk: I’d love to have a full deck of Samurai Variants!

Peter: Anything by Dan Hipp. His character designs are big, vibrant and fun.

Brendon: I’m a big fan of Vision, so I’m hoping to round out the variant collection over time. That said, I think it would be really fun to have a different Scarlet Witch in each deck I build.

Ron: I’m a sucker for the Baby variants, I can’t say no when I see them.

Brian: The Baby variants are my absolute favorites! I used to collect every one of those variant comic covers as well so it’s only natural that I collect the cards too.

Eric Monacelli: I’m waiting to see what variants set come out before I start collecting too many cards but the Chibi set might be my first.

Christopher: Chibi! I hope I can collect them all!

What do you love about playing MARVEL SNAP?

Ron: I love how easy it was for me, someone who doesn’t play lots of mobile games or card games, to pick up the game and start playing and understand it quickly. On top of that, the speed of the games is a real plus, it’s really impressive how much velocity there is to each game.

Peter: That it’s really easy to get into, but becomes quite strategic the more cards you unlock. Figuring out cool card synergies and how to play around unfavorable locations and the opponent keeps matches feeling extremely fresh.

Christopher: How simple, fun and fresh it feels. I love seeing my friends and family getting passionate about their decks and how excited they get when they land their favorite Marvel character.

Brendon: This game does so many things so well it’s hard to not just ramble on forever about every small decision the team at Second Dinner has made to create an absolute winner. I think the speed at which a game of SNAP can fly by means I can fit rounds into idle moments easily. I think the ways in which random locations add variety and humor to each match is something truly unique and makes every game feel like its own short story. And most importantly I think the positioning of playing cards alongside your opponent instead of explicitly playing against them means even high-stakes rounds of SNAP are fun to lose—I frequently find myself impressed by what my opponent was able to pull off. Although I’d always rather win.

Brian: I love how easy it is to get into while also not making you feel like it has to hold your hand every step of the way. Each battle makes me put in the work but the sense of satisfaction when I win (or even when I lose) is huge!

Haluk: That even when I’m beaten I have fun! And this is coming from someone who has been beaten with his own 24 Power Apocalypse after swapping hands in turn 6!

Eric Grundhauser: I love that it creates a sense of fairness out of chaos. The random locations and smaller decks make for a much more level playing field whether you're a sponsored streamer pro or just someone trying it out on a lunch break.

Eric Monacelli: It’s fast-paced, colorful, joyful while allowing you to strategize and be thoughtful. It’s an incredibly well-crafted and designed game.

Ryan: Winning.

Get in on the action now! MARVEL SNAP is available in 13 languages across the world and available for download now on mobile and early access PC: www.MarvelSnap.com.

For the latest news on MARVEL SNAP, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!