Loki: Jonathan Majors on Playing He Who Remains and the Time Keepers

Previously, series titular star Tom Hiddleston shared with Marvel.com, "I just want to salute Jonathan Majors. He came in the last lap of this series and made an extraordinary impact. And it’s quite something to do that for a story, to get to its final chapter and to introduce the character of such breadth, and depth, and charisma, and intelligence. He was dazzling. It was our final week of filming, literally. He came in and blew us all away.”

A sentiment that Herron echoed to EW. "The fact that we got him to do this, I was just so happy because I was like, 'We're gonna be in really safe hands now.' He just commands attention. That for me was the real key thing for me, just getting the casting right," shared the director. Herron had also revealed she was part of the conversation in casting Majors with Marvel Studios and Peyton Reed, the director for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

He Who Remains, the master architect for all of time, had spent a long time in isolation toiling away at keeping the Sacred Timeline stable. In capturing his eccentricity, Majors was able to tap into his clown training from Yale School of Drama. "There's more smiling in that one performance than there has been in my other performances combined. It's just what it calls for," Majors shared with EW. "I'm a classically trained clown. That's part of my training. I've been at it for a long time, and to be able to exercise that was a lot of fun."

In addition to tapping into his classic clown training, the creative team allowed Majors a lot space to improv his role as He Who Remains. Herron shared with the entertainment outlet that Majors "brought movement to the character in different ways," noting "it was almost like a dance with him."

Majors credits a lot of his performance to collaborating with Herron, Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and producer Kevin Wright. "They really let me run," said Majors, "And that's the best thing you can hope for."

What's next for the Multiverse and Majors? That remains to be seen. For now, read the full interview with Herron and Majors over at EW.