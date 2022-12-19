December 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The one and only Kamala Khan will also get in on the DARK WEB action in Sabir Pirzada and Francesco Mortarino's DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL (2022) #1... and this time, she may be in over her head. Fresh off her first few weeks working as an intern at Oscorp, Ms. Marvel finds herself as the last line of defense against a bunch of deadly and dangerous experiments going haywire thanks to the machinations of Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly. Things get even worse when Kamala finds herself in Limbo with no choice but to fight her way out!

Likewise, Norman Osborn faced Chasm in DARK WEB #1 and has to face another terrifying opponent in GOLD GOBLIN (2022) #2 by Christopher Cantwell and Lan Medina! Norman’s only been a super hero for a few days…but his tenure might be quite short!

Meanwhile, AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #12 by Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder unites the all-Steve Rogers Howling Commandos, the interstellar air force that is the Carol Corps, the Star Panther, the God of Fists, and the Invincible Ant-Man, Tony Stark for the next chapter of the Avengers' last stand in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE. Together, they are the greatest army of Avengers ever assembled, but will they be enough to protect the Avengers Tower at Infinity’s End? Because Mephisto has come to claim that tower’s secrets, and he’s brought an army of his own.

Then, in Jonathan Hickman, Steve Foxe, and Andrea DI Vito's X-MEN ANNUAL (2022) #1, the newest x-man burns up the spotlight! In a surprising turn of events, Firestar, who had not yet fully embraced Krakoa, was elected to the X-Men at the Hellfire Gala. Her history with her mutant nature is a tumultuous one for many reasons…but her record as a hero is exemplary. Can she wrestle with her past in time to rise to the occasion thrust upon her?

Additionally, STRANGE (2022) #9 by Jed Mackay and Marcelo Ferreira will finally reunite Clea with her husband, Stephen Strange. But it’s a bittersweet reunion, as the Blasphemy Cartel unleash their deadliest weapon yet… What is it? More like: WHO is it?!

Join the Avengers' last stand, witness Clea's reunion with Stephen Strange, spin a Dark Web with Black Cat, MJ, Ms. Marvel, and Gold Goblin, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

ALIEN (2022) #4

AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #12

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #12

DARK WEB: MS. MARVEL (2022) #1

GOLD GOBLIN (2022) #2

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT (2022) #1

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) #3

SABRETOOTH & THE EXILES (2022) #2

SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT (2022) #2

STRANGE (2022) #9

THUNDERBOLTS (2022) #5

WAKANDA (2022) #3

WOLVERINE (2020) #28

X-MEN ANNUAL 1 (2020) #1

New Collections

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH VOL. 1 - HOMELAND TPB

FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY TPB

GWENPOOL OMNIBUS HC GURIHIRU COVER

KNIGHTS OF PENDRAGON OMNIBUS HC DAVIS FIRST SERIES COVER

KNIGHTS OF X TPB

LEGION OF X BY SI SPURRIER VOL. 1 TPB

MARVEL STUDIOS' BLACK WIDOW: THE ART OF THE MOVIE HC

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PICHELLI COVER

WOLVERINE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC SILVESTRI COVER

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #4 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9

CAPTAIN MARVEL #41

DAREDEVIL #3

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3

IRON MAN #23

MIDNIGHT SUNS #1

MS. MARVEL & VENOM #1

PREDATOR #2

SPIDER-PUNK #5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #27

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #5

VENOM #10

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #5

X-MEN RED #6 [AXE]

