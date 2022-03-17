The Future of Spider-Man

Marvel.com grabbed all the details from BEYOND AMAZING: CELEBRATING 60 YEARS OF SPIDER-MAN. To get exclusive invites to virtual events like this one, join Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus. A membership gets you instant access to 29,000+ comics, members-only discounts, plus a one-of-a-kind collector’s kit.

SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC

Every Spider has a story, and this is where they’ll be told.

Brand-new to the Marvel Unlimited app, SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC will relive the story of what makes Spider-Man “Spider-Man”... on Earth-616 and beyond! We’re all familiar with the tale: Peter Parker got bitten by a radioactive spider and gained the incredible abilities of the super-heroic Spider-Man. But this origin is not unique to one corner of the Multiverse—there’s a whole wide web of Spider-Heroes ready to break out and make their mark!

While the first issue of SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED stars Peter Parker, readers can expect a Miles Morales-centric arc kicking off in issue #2. The Brooklyn-based Web-Head will take on the smartest, most savvy, and dangerous villain group ever. Good thing guest-stars Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy are on deck to land a hand.

The series kicks off with the creative team of Anthony Piper, Bruno Oliveira, and Pete Pantazis on issue #1, and will feature a new creative slate for issues #2-6. Fresh issues of the 6-part series will be available every other Tuesday on the Marvel Unlimited app.