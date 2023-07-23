SDCC 2023: Day 4 Recap
Exciting announcements at the Women of Marvel panel including 'Spider-Gwen: On Tour', 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' and more, a first glimpse at concept art from Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels', and an inside look at Artists' Alley!
It's been a whirlwind at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and we can't believe we're already at Day 4 of the con!
There were still plenty of surprises at the Marvel Booth (#2329), as well as some stellar Marvel cosplay throughout the convention floor—Sunday did not disappoint! With some BIG announcements at the popular Women of Marvel panel including a new podcast season in September, a peek inside Artists' Alley and never-before-seen concept art from Marvel Studios' The Marvels, we know this is one SDCC that Marvel fans won't soon forget!
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened at San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Day 4!
THE WOMEN OF MARVEL ASSEMBLE
On Sunday, July 23, an inspiring line-up of Marvel talent took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for the Women of Marvel panel.
The impressive line-up of speakers included Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Sana Amanat (Executive Producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: On Tour, Marvel’s Voices: Echo), and Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi).
The fan-favorite discussion covered topics including what it's like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects. Fans in the audience were the first to learn the exciting news that an all-new, character-centric season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6!
Check out some of the panel’s exciting announcements here!
You never know what might happen at the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con!
Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development Andy Park arrived onto the Marvel SDCC stage where he revealed never before seen concept art of Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau from Marvel Studios' The Marvels and talked about his legacy of design work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can see the full interview in the video above and you can see his stunning concept art poster below.
When asked about his approach to designing a new costume for Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel for The Marvels, Andy Park commented, "Her look is a little more relaxed. She's rolled up her sleeves and it's not as soldier-y/armor-y as it was before [in previous films]."
In addition to Carol, Monica and Kamala are now part of this team-up and Andy shared about their design inspiration, "As we always do, we look at the comics, we look at their origins, the amazing comic book creators who have created these designs - those are always our inspiration for how to design these. We're looking at the source material, the comic books...and then trying to fit it into the story we're trying to tell."
Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau go HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. TOGETHER in Marvel Studios’ feature film The Marvels, opening in theaters on November 10.
INSIDE ARTISTS' ALLEY AT SDCC 2023
Take an exclusive look inside Artists' Alley at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 as we chat with incredible Marvel Comics artists and writers like Jim Zub, Tini Howard, Josh Cassara, and Jim Cheung.
SDCC 2023: Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap | Day 3 Recap | Day 4 Recap
Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.
For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Games
SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Live Events
SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Movies
'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight