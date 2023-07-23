Culture & Lifestyle
Published July 23, 2023

SDCC 2023: Day 4 Recap

Exciting announcements at the Women of Marvel panel including 'Spider-Gwen: On Tour', 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' and more, a first glimpse at concept art from Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels', and an inside look at Artists' Alley!

by Marvel

DON'T MISS A MINUTE OF SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON BY WATCHING MARVEL LIVE!

Marvel LIVE at SDCC 2023! | Day 3

It's been a whirlwind at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 and we can't believe we're already at Day 4 of the con!

There were still plenty of surprises at the Marvel Booth (#2329), as well as some stellar Marvel cosplay throughout the convention floor—Sunday did not disappoint! With some BIG announcements at the popular Women of Marvel panel including a new podcast season in September, a peek inside Artists' Alley and never-before-seen concept art from Marvel Studios' The Marvels, we know this is one SDCC that Marvel fans won't soon forget!

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened at San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Day 4!

SDCC 2023: Day 4 Recap

THE WOMEN OF MARVEL ASSEMBLE

On Sunday, July 23, an inspiring line-up of Marvel talent took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for the Women of Marvel panel.

The impressive line-up of speakers included Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah BrunstadSana Amanat (Executive Producer, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica MalloyCharlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: On Tour, Marvel’s Voices: Echo), and Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi).

The fan-favorite discussion covered topics including what it's like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects. Fans in the audience were the first to learn the exciting news that an all-new, character-centric season of Women of Marvel podcast will return on Wednesday, September 6!

Check out some of the panel’s exciting announcements here!

SDCC 2023: The Women of Marvel Assemble at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

CONCEPT ART FOR MARVEL STUDIOS' 'THE MARVELS' REVEALED

Exclusive Reveals From The Marvels At SDCC

You never know what might happen at the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con! 

Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development Andy Park arrived onto the Marvel SDCC stage where he revealed never before seen concept art of Captain MarvelMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau from Marvel Studios' The Marvels and talked about his legacy of design work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.  You can see the full interview in the video above and you can see his stunning concept art poster below.

When asked about his approach to designing a new costume for Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel for The Marvels, Andy Park commented, "Her look is a little more relaxed. She's rolled up her sleeves and it's not as soldier-y/armor-y as it was before [in previous films]." 

In addition to Carol, Monica and Kamala are now part of this team-up and Andy shared about their design inspiration, "As we always do, we look at the comics, we look at their origins, the amazing comic book creators who have created these designs - those are always our inspiration for how to design these. We're looking at the source material, the comic books...and then trying to fit it into the story we're trying to tell."

Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau go HIGHER. FURTHER. FASTER. TOGETHER in Marvel Studios’ feature film The Marvels, opening in theaters on November 10.  

 

INSIDE ARTISTS' ALLEY AT SDCC 2023

Take an exclusive look inside Artists' Alley at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 as we chat with incredible Marvel Comics artists and writers like Jim Zub, Tini Howard, Josh Cassara, and Jim Cheung.

Inside Artists' Alley At SDCC 2023

SDCC 2023: Day 1 Recap | Day 2 Recap | Day 3 Recap | Day 4 Recap

 

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.

For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramTwitterFacebookTikTok and Twitch.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

SDCC 2023: 'X-Men Blue: Origins' #1 Reveals the Truth Behind Nightcrawler's Birth

Comics

SDCC 2023: Marvel Announces Its Next Major Crossover Event—Gang War

Live Events

SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), The Marvels

Related

25:08

Trailers & Extras

FULL PANEL: Marvel Comics' Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soliders

Witness for yourself every thrilling reveal from Marvel Comics' "Heroes, Hulks, and Super Soldiers" panel at San Diego Comic Con 2023 as our superstar lineup outlines the future of Captain America, Punisher, The Incredible Hulk, Moon Knight and more.

2 hours ago

1:51

Trailers & Extras

Ms. Marvel's Mutant Return from SDCC 2023

Ryan reports from Marvel Comics' annual 'Next Big Thing' panel to give you an exclusive look at the return of Ms. Marvel in the upcoming MS. MARVEL: THE NEW MUTANT & the biggest crossover event of 2023 kicking off in Amazing Spider-Man: GANG WAR.

4 hours ago

24:57

Trailers & Extras

Marvel LIVE at SDCC 2023! | Day 3

Marvel LIVE is BACK in San Diego with daily coverage of all the breaking news, convention floor tours, and so much more!

7 hours ago

1:41

Trailers & Extras

Join the TVA at SDCC 2023 with Hot Topic

Ryan Penagos takes us inside Hot Topic's reality-bending booth at SDCC 2023 for an up-close look at all the TVA merch materializing from Marvel Studios' Loki!

8 hours ago