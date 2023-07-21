SDCC 2023: Day 2 Recap

Fans of X-Men: The Animated Series rejoice. At the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel, audience members were surprised by guests from upcoming animated show Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97, coming soon to Disney+! Joining the panel were executive producer Beau DeMayo, supervising producer Jake Castorena, and Larry Houston, director and producer of the original X-Men: The Animated Series. Sharing exclusive details about the show—including a never-before-seen clip from its first episode—we heard more behind-the-scenes info than ever before about its story and production.

So, what exactly did fans see?

“We showed a clip from the first episode that shows the X-Men going off [on] a mission to confront a new Sentinel threat,” revealed Beau. “And mid-mission they are unexpectedly attacked and have to use their Danger Room practice skills to save themselves.”

Larry Houston also assured fans that X-Men ’97 picks up the torch from X-Men: The Animated Series. “You have an entire crew working on this show that are all dedicated fans to the mythology and the lore and legacy of the X-Men. And everyone who's involved really believes in the story and the characters. I think you guys are going to really enjoy it when it comes on the air.”