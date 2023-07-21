SDCC 2023: Day 1 Recap

DON'T MISS A MINUTE OF SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON BY WATCHING MARVEL LIVE!

Marvel’s official first day at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is in the books, kicking off four days of non-stop excitement and breaking news from the House of Ideas!

If you can’t join us in person at the Marvel Booth (#2329), don’t worry! Take a virtual tour to see all the exclusive merchandise, photo-ops, and giveaways we’re offering this year. Plus, breaking news from the FALL OF X—who are the new X-Men? Watch an all-new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, shop the new Loki items dropped by Hot Topic, and get a first look at the Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History.

In case you missed it, here's everything that happened at San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Day 1!