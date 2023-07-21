SDCC 2023: Day 1 Recap
All the breaking news from the first day of San Diego Comic-Con 2023! Tour the Marvel Booth, preview the next year of X-Men comics, and watch an all-new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2!
Marvel’s official first day at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is in the books, kicking off four days of non-stop excitement and breaking news from the House of Ideas!
If you can’t join us in person at the Marvel Booth (#2329), don’t worry! Take a virtual tour to see all the exclusive merchandise, photo-ops, and giveaways we’re offering this year. Plus, breaking news from the FALL OF X—who are the new X-Men? Watch an all-new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, shop the new Loki items dropped by Hot Topic, and get a first look at the Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History.
In case you missed it, here's everything that happened at San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Day 1!
YOUR TOUR OF MARVEL'S SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON 2023 BOOTH
On the floor at SDCC!
Join Marvel livestream co-hosts Ryan Penagos and Langston Belton as they walk you through the incredible set-up at this year’s official Marvel booth! A costume gallery of your favorite heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a photo-op featuring Spider-Men Miles Morales and Peter Parker from the hotly anticipated game Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and a special X-Men pop-up from Kith in honor of the mutant’s 60th anniversary! Plus, our friends at VeVe show off their latest digital collectibles that you can snatch up right now!
MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 SHOWCASES NEW STORY TRAILER
Spider-Men were the talk of the town as SDCC Day 1 kicked off with an exclusive panel in Hall H: Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Symbiotic Relationships!
Insomniac Games’ creative director Bryan Intihar, game director Ryan Smith, narrative director Jon Paquette, and senior art director Jacinda Chew were joined by actors Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker), Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales), Laura Bailey (Mary Jane Watson), and Tony Todd (Venom), along with VP & creative director Bill Rosemann from Marvel Games, as they discussed the upcoming PlayStation 5 game Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Hall H was buzzing with excitement as Insomniac Games revealed their take on the monstrous Venom and how the symbiote plays a role in the sequel to the hit PlayStation games Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The energy of the crowd reached another level when the new story trailer was revealed—see the video that everyone went wild over!
THE LATEST FROM X-MEN COMICS: THE AFTERMATH TO THE FALL OF X
Fans gathered at the Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel to score a behind-the-scenes look at the current state of X-Men and get a tease at what’s next for the mutant mythos straight from Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, Editor Sarah Brunstad, and more!
Amongst exciting teasers for the X-Men’s next era was the announcement of a brand-new one-shot that will shed light on a historic Marvel Comics mystery: X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1! Written by mind-bending X-Men scribe Si Spurrier and drawn by acclaimed artist Wilton Santos, X-MEN BLUE: ORIGINS #1 will at long last provide the definitive origin story for Nightcrawler and his mendacious mamma Mystique! Mother and son will reunite in a mold-shattering tale that exposes secrets held for decades and redefines both characters forever…
HOT TOPIC DROPS NEW ‘LOKI’ ITEMS ONTO THE SACRED TIMELINE
Nothing to prune here, don't worry. All of this was supposed to end up on the timeline.
The latest Loki line has landed at this year’s con, inspired by the Marvel Studios show of the same name. If you've ever wanted to join the Time Variance Authority (or dress like the TVA has just captured you...) this brand-new collection is for you.
Items available now include a TVA jumpsuit, a VARIANT jacket just like the one the God of Mischief wears in the series, a skater dress inspired by Sylvie, and a zip-up hoodie featuring everyone's favorite ticking clock, Miss Minutes. And coming this fall, take a peek at new outerwear inspired by the Lokis themselves.
At the show? Swing by Booth 1317 to shop the new items now!
FIRST LOOK AT THE MIGHTY MARVEL CALENDAR BOOK: A VISUAL HISTORY
Announced earlier today during the Marvel Classic for the Next Generation and Fans panel, the staff from Abrams Books were excited to reveal Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History coming to bookstores later this year. This stunning collection brings together the full set of Marvel calendars, which were published from 1975 to 1981, collected for the first time in a deluxe oversize edition. This beautiful volume features an introduction by Marvel Comics writer, editor and historian Roy Thomas and the entire book features commentary by Chris Ryall.
If you're a die-hard Marvel Comics fan or appreciate the evolution of design of both Marvel characters and books across pop culture, then this book is one you'll want on your bookshelf. Pre-order your copy now!
