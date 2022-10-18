The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

In addition to its high-flying heroes and world-ending threats, the Marvel Universe is home to a wide variety of vampires. With a history that predates the sinking of Atlantis, vampires are one of Marvel’s oldest races, and they’ve counted both terrifying villains and active members of the X-Men and the Avengers among their ranks.

With Bloodline, the daughter of Blade, set to make her mark in CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2022) #1 and her upcoming solo series BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023), we’re taking a closer look at some of the spookiest and most surprising vampire heroes and villains in the Marvel Universe.