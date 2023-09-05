MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Calling all Agents…Report to the Time Theater for your next mission briefing, and get ready for more information on our next time twisting season.

The new MARVEL SNAP season Loki For All Time is happening NOW and taking over all timelines! Inspired by Marvel Studios' Loki, the Trickster God is back and stirring up trouble in the Multiverse!

LOKI FOR ALL TIME SEASON PASS

Attention! A new variance has been detected involving an individual known by many titles, including but not limited to: The Lord of Mischief, The Master of Manipulation, Asgard's Most Cunning Schemer, The Orchestrator of Chaos, The Trickster God, The Prince of Pranks, The Sorcerer with the Silver Tongue, The Illusionist of the Nine Realms—none other than the illustrious Loki!

All sightings and irregularities should promptly be forwarded to the Time Variance Authority. Your cooperation is most appreciated!

NEW CHARACTER: LOKI