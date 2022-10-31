The Marvel Staff Shares Their Favorite Cards for MARVEL SNAP

MARVEL SNAP has taken the world by storm ever since it launched globally on mobile and PC, and new players are joining every day! Whether you're just learning how to build your own deck, or reveling in the array of beautiful art in the game, there's something for everyone—especially when you have all your favorite characters from the Marvel Universe at your fingertips!

Not only is the popular game easy to pick up, it's hard to stop playing—and we're not kidding. Here at the House of Ideas, there are quite a few Marvel staffers who are MARVEL SNAP players themselves, and we did our best to interrupt them between games—er, work—to hear what they love about playing the action-packed card battler. Read on below for their top card picks, favorite decks and maybe a few tips on how to level up!

What are some of your favorite cards to play in MARVEL SNAP?

Peter Rosas (Senior Product Development Manager): I really like disruption cards. So cards like Storm, Doctor Octopus, Killmonger, Shang-Chi are all pretty fun as they cause the opponent to have to change their strategy on the fly.

Christopher Williams (Associate Manager Product Development): Oh man, Jessica Jones and Gamora are must haves. The abilities on these cards lock locations down when used right, and of course I have to have my guy Miles Morales.

Haluk Mentes (SVP, Business & Portfolio Strategy): Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are my current favorites due to the incredible (and very apt) synergy between the two.

Brendon Bigley (Senior Manager of Distribution): I think there’s a great marriage of the powersets of the characters in the source material and their abilities as cards in Marvel SNAP. One of my favorites—and a mainstay in almost all of my decks—is Scarlet Witch, who for the low energy cost of 2 can change any of the three locations in a match into a new random location. This doesn’t always work out in my favor, but most of my decks are about embracing the chaos, so Wanda’s chaos magic feels like a natural fit.

Ron Richards (VP Planning & Platforms): I love to play cards that bring chaos, like MORPH who turns into a card from my opponent’s deck. I like to keep my opponent on their toes.

Brian Marquez (Associate Manager, Product Development): My favorite cards are the ones that completely change the stakes of the game. Right now, I love playing Scarlet Witch late in the game (If I’m lucky enough to draw her) and changing the effects of a zone. It keeps my opponent on their toes and a lot of times negates their original strategy there. Obviously though...it doesn’t always work in my favor.

Eric Monacelli (Senior Director, Product Development): Elektra is a stealth game-changer when she comes into the match to destroy a random enemy 1-Cost card. Mister Fantastic is one of my favorite cards because dropping him into the middle of the playing field can sway the fight with +2 adjacent location punch power. Professor X’s lockdown on location powers are often mighty as well.

What kind of deck are you into building?

Ryan Penagos aka @AgentM (Vice President & Creative Executive): So, to be fair, I’ve been playing for months. I got in early during the beta and haven’t been able to stop playing. So I’ve been building my decks for a long time. I have about 8 different decks, but my favorite is a nefarious deck I call “DESTROY” which is centered around cards I can destroy, sacrifice, and sneakily mess up my opponent. I’ve got classics like Nova and Wolverine, plus my secret weapons of Sera and Killmonger. It’s a jerk deck, for sure.

Eric Grundhauser (Programming Manager): I'm a big fan of Ultron. I like creating fast-paced, low-cost decks, then using Ultron to fill in any gaps with Drones. He can also help turn the tide if someone has dropped Killmonger and decimated my ranks of cute lil guys. Makes for a great last-minute comeback!

Eric Monacelli: My deck building is nascent but I’m playing with the mindset that high-numbered cards will serve me to turn the tide of the battle towards the end of a match. It’s been effective so far but I need to re-think my strategies for the higher tier challengers.

Christopher: I build multiple decks based on different play styles. I have a low-energy level deck of energy level 1 and 2 cards that remains undefeated. I also have a Combo deck that builds upon cards that play off each other. Of course I created an "AsGuardians of the Galaxy" deck.

Ron: I tend to build decks that have lots of On Reveal abilities to add to the chaos effect.

Haluk: I get a kick out of building decks that have unexpected “gotcha!” moments in turns 5 and 6, while allowing for flexibility if the game evolves in an unexpected way.

Brendon: The deck I play the most often is one that plays against most archetypes I’ve seen online: I just play it because it’s so wildly fun, win or lose. I call it "The Jubilee Roulette", because it’s focused on using Jubilee to pull extremely high-cost/high-power cards from my deck instantly, or to alternatively play cards like Scarlet Witch to disrupt my opponents. I have a few decks I’ve built that make use of specific ability archetypes like Movement or On Reveal decks, but this is the one I find myself going back to on a daily basis. It’s just too fun to make the split-second decisions between playing it safe or throwing caution to the wind.