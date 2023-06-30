Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from June 2023
Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! June brings us a lot of fun and exciting news for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as well as AWESOME events across our mobile titles to celebrate Pride Month!
Here’s what you may have missed:
THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — JUNE 2023
MOBILE
MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS
v40.0 UPDATE Introduces Lady Deathstrike and Dani Moonstar!
Check out the latest Event Quests and Character updates that came to Marvel Contest of Champions in June in the v40.0 Release Notes!
MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST
CHARACTER RELEASES
Moon Dragon released 6/15
Combining great combat skills with massive psychic power, and some help from a cosmic demon, Moondragon is a fantastic addition to your team!
Spider-Rex released 6/29
Something T-Riffic is joining MARVEL Puzzle Quest! Your friendly prehistoric neighborhood Spider-Rex is here.
COSTUME
- Throughout June, MARVEL Puzzle Quest is celebrating LGBTQ+ characters and community with various login gifts, rewards, and events.
- Celebrate Juneteeth by flying around with style! Login for a free Sam Wilson cover.
- The Invasion is here! Investigate, uncover, and play with the Skrull invaders for epic rewards!
CARD RELEASES
Silk (Released 6/13)
You don’t want to get tangled in her webs! Find out all about Cindy Moon AKA Silk!
Spider-Ham (Released 6/20)
Peter Porker, the Heroic Spider-turned-Pig known as Spider-Ham hogs his share of the spotlight in the Spider-Versus.
Spider-Man 2099 (Released 6/27)
Your opponents’ cards are not safe when you play Spider-Man 2099!
NEW FEATURE
Conquest Mode comes to MARVEL SNAP! Find out everything you need to know about Conquest Mode to reach the top!
MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT
v910 UPDATE
MARVEL Future Fight spins web of new updates inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse!
- Starting June 14th, players can recruit Spot as a new playable character as well as 3 new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse themed outfits for Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.
- Players can battle the new World Boss: Legend - Kang the Conqueror!
MARVEL STRIKE FORCE
v7.2 UPDATE
Join MARVEL Strike Force's latest original character Vahl and the Bifrost team as they cross the Rainbow Bridge and strike down foes!
CONSOLE
MARVEL'S SPIDER-Man 2
Summer Games Fest Release Date Reveal
Get ready, web-heads...Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is officially releasing on October 20th.
Pre-Orders are now live!
Find out everything you need to know about Pre-Orders (and Pre-Order bonuses!) for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Game Awards’ Hollywood Bowl Concert
The Marvel's Spider-Man franchise was featured! Check out the brand new single heard at the event on Spotify and Apple Music.
Disney100 Sand Sculpture Festival in Taiwan
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s key art was featured in this year’s 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival!
Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for June 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for May here.
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
