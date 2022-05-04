'Moon Knight': Episode 6 Details Log

I’m Not Good with That

At the Field of Reeds, Marc Spector takes in the peace and beauty as Taweret assures him that his scales are balanced; his heart finally full, his journey is over. Here, he is free from all pain, loneliness, and hurt. But, Marc can only think about Steven; unfortunately, he’s gone as the Duat now has him. Viewing it unfair, Marc demands they go back for Steven. However, if he leaves the Field of Reeds, he will never be able to return. Taweret tells him that he doesn’t even need Steven anymore, which further upsets Marc. Why should he go on to eternal peace while Steven remains lost in the sand forever? Marc turns back to search for Steven as the Field of Reeds disappears.

Back in the sands of the Duat, Marc sees Steven’s frozen-in-sand body and heads towards him. Emotional, Marc speaks to Steven acknowledging their dire circumstance. Opening his heart, he tells Steven that it was his arrival that saved him for enduring his bleak childhood. He only survived because he knew he wasn’t alone. He apologizes for failing to protect Steven’s hope and life. As Marc begins to turn to sand, he proclaims that he couldn’t have abandoned him and gone to the Field of Reeds without him. Placing his full heart in Steven’s hand, Marc remarks that Steven was the real super power that he ever possessed. As both alters are frozen in sand, the gates of Osiris open behind them. With the light beyond gates shining upon them, Marc and Steven are no longer frozen in sand. They embrace as they see the gates opening. With the sands of the Duat approaching them in a tsunami-fashion, Marc and Steven help each other to race towards the open gates as Taweret uses her boat to slow the sands.