Marvel's Most Iconic Super Hero Proposals

IRON MAN AND EMMA FROST

Iron Man and Emma Frost have occasionally dated over the years, but they were never exactly star-crossed lovers. However, Tony Stark and the White Queen have both suffered due to Orchis and its mutant-hating leader Feilong, who bought Stark's company and used his technology to attack Krakoa's Hellfire Gala. With most of the world's mutants missing or forced into hiding underground, these two heroes found each other once again and have helped each other stay out of Orchis' grasp.

After giving control of the Hellfire Club to Wilson Fisk, Emma Frost went undercover as an aide named Hazel Kendal, concealing her mutant powers with a power-inhibitor ring. Using Fisk's Hellfire Club as cover for her resistance, Emma worked with Tony, the new Black King of the Hellfire Club, to coordinate their efforts against Orchis.

When she saw Feilong for the first time since the Hellfire Gala massacre, Emma almost revealed herself and attacked him. Fortunately, Tony stopped her just as she took her power-concealing ring off, only for her to knock him to his knees. Feilong stumbled into this scene, so Tony made an impromptu proposal to "Hazel" to protect Emma's cover in X-MEN (2021) #26 by Gerry Duggan, James Towe, Javier Pina, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles. Now, Iron Man and the White Queen are set to get married to keep the last embers of hope alive for mutantkind—whether they like it or not.