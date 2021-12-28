'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': New Year’s Special Edition

It sounds facile but actually, foresight. The lockdown, the pandemic, the political and social upheaval were all pretty edifying and instructive. I’ve been in a lot of conversations about realizing what matters, not taking things for granted, working more purposefully towards the world we want to live in and leave behind. I’ve gained some foresight in those areas. And in cultivating gratitude for all that’s good because you never know what’s coming next.

For so many reasons, 2020 and 2021 were years of discovery, renewal, changing focus, and creating new pathways. In short, 2021 was an unexpected adventure with so much more to come in 2022.

2021 was understanding that we don't understand anything. That all we can do is process what's happening and do our best, and hope for better. I've learned to take hope in moderation, but never let it run out.

2021 has been a nightmare making me look back lovingly at 2020. Here’s to a better 2022!

Foresight. It's been an incredibly hard year, but everyone I know has been changed by 2021. We're all reaching harder toward a better world because no one else is going to do it for us.

Stay Home.

I know, right?

