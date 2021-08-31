82 Comics for 82 Years

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, all available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your favorite stories just three months after they’re in stores.

Eighty-two years of Marvel Comics! To celebrate our milestone birthday, we're offering up eighty-two of our most influential issues spanning eight decades.

The Marvel name is born. The four-color comic world is taken by storm in our inaugural issue containing the first appearance of the Sub-Mariner, lord of Atlantis!

Marvel’s first comic crossover! Behold! A two-headline collab with the Human Torch and the Sub-Mariner. Fire meets water in an elemental showdown!

A hero clad in red, white, and blue decks Hitler. Legends Joe Simon and Jack Kirby introduce Captain America in this landmark issue.

Stan Lee’s first writing gig for Marvel! A career in comics begins!

Co-creators Kirby and Lee bring us into the Silver Age. Rejecting the notion of Super Hero tropes, Lee and Kirby defied expectations with the super-family super-team. Meet the Fantastic Four!

Ant-Man’s first appearance! Read on for his team-up with Janet Van Dyne, co-founding Avenger Wasp.

The Sorcerer Supreme, physician-turned-Master of the Mystic Arts, in his debut issue. Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko brings Strange to life.

Across eleven pages an introverted kid from Queens grows into the Amazing Spider-Man. By Ditko and Lee!