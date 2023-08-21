August 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Meanwhile, the FALL OF X continues in Torunn Grønbekk and Diógenes Neves' REALM OF X (2023) #1, which leaps straight out of the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala. The unlikely team of Magik, Mirage, Marrow, Dust, Curse, and Typhoid Mary find themselves stranded in... Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches—or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

Likewise, in JEAN GREY (2023) #1, Jean's life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits—and there's nothing this founding X-Man can do. She'll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past—for the moment when it all went wrong—in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa's future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with artist Bernard Chang for a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations, and pulse-pounding devastation!

Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #9 will also usher in Tony Stark: Black King of the Hellfire Club! Feilong and the Stark Sentinels have beaten Iron Man and robbed him of his armor. But Tony isn't without his resources: his father's membership to the Hellfire Club and his new Stealth Armor!

Elsewhere, the CONTEST OF CHAOS rages on in FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Zac Gorman, Stephanie Phillips, Alberto Foche Duarte, and Alan Robinson. The Fantastic Four is drawn into the mayhem when the Human Torch is pitted against Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider! It's flame versus hellfire when the two heroes face off—but who will emerge victorious?! Plus: More of Agatha Harkness' plan is revealed—along with those determined to stop her!

Then, Al Ewing and Martín Cóccolo give the God of Thunder the "Immortal" treatment for IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #1! In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales. When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot—and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him. This is the story of the Immortal Thor. Plus: a bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman—who are the G.O.D.S.?

At last, Captain America takes his final stand against the Outer Circle in CAPTAIN AMERICA FINALE (2023) #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and Carmen Carnero! Using information gathered from friends on the inside, Steve Rogers sets his sights on releasing the world from the Outer Circle's influence and ending the Century Game for good. The explosive conclusion to the groundbreaking story of SENTINEL OF LIBERTY is here—and you won't want to miss it!

Survive Vanaheim with an unlikely team of X-Men, behold the cost of becoming the Immortal Thor, see Iron Man ascend the ranks of the Hellfire Club, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

BLACK PANTHER (2023) #3

CAPTAIN AMERICA FINALE (2023) #1

DAREDEVIL & ECHO (2023) #4

DEADPOOL (2022) #10

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL (2023) #1

IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #1

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2022) #9

JEAN GREY (2023) #1

MARVEL UNLEASHED (2023) #1

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD (2023) #2

PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #5

REALM OF X (2023) #1

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #35

STORM (2023) #4

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #32

VENOM (2021) #24

X-FORCE (2019) #43

New Collections

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE GATHERING

INFAMOUS IRON MAN BY BENDIS & MALEEV

IRONHEART: THE SAGA OF RIRI WILLIAMS

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 25 HC

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY SALADIN AHMED

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE II VOL. 2 - BATTLE FOR THE FORCE

Marvel Unlimited

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #12

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #7

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #2

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6

PLANET OF THE APES (2023) #2

PREDATOR (2023) #3

RED GOBLIN (2023) #4

SHE-HULK (2022) #13

SPIDER-MAN 2099: DARK GENESIS (2023) #3

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS (2020) #34

VENOM (2021) #19

X-FORCE (2019) #40

X-MEN (2021) #22

HULK ANNUAL (2023) #1

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.