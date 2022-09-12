Marvel Unlimited Celebrates One Year of Infinity Comics

The mutants of earth have risen up and founded the nation of Krakoa…but that has not meant any less trouble for them. An all-star cast of creators including Jonathan Hickman, Declan Shalvey, Steve Orlando, Karla Pacheco and more bring you rotating adventures of the various mutants of the world plus their friends and allies!

Avengers Assemble! Every single week Earth’s Mightiest Heroes step into an all-new adventure from the furthest corners of our planet to the vast reaches of space. Currently, creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande take Avengers Captain Marvel, Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America to a far-away alien world where the team becomes embroiled in an interplanetary conflict. Start “Kaiju War” on the app today.

Former Young Avengers Hulkling and Wiccan have found their happy ending at last…or have they? When Agatha Harkness and her magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, will Billy and Teddy find their way back to each other? Will they even want to?